'Strong' dad will be remembered at Wigan and Leigh Hospice's Light for a Life service
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Nick Haylett was stunned to be diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer last year at the age of 45.
He had been getting pain in his hips and ribs and feeling very tired, but thought his fatigue was due to his strenuous job as a pipefitter.
In the days after his diagnosis, he was supported by a hospice nurse specialist and started to talk about marrying his long-term partner Lucy.
The couple spoke to the team at the Hindley-based hospice and arrangements were made for them to get married there.
They had what Lucy described as “the most beautiful wedding”, before a reception was held in the hospice’s conservatory, organised by the fund-raising team.
Lucy said: “Just a few days after this we were able to go home together – something we never imagined possible. We had two more months of adventures and making memories together as a family. We went for meals, to see family and even went on holiday to Cornwall.
“He passed away two months after our wedding. I’m so proud of Nick and I’m so proud to be his wife. Despite everything he went through, he never complained. But that was just Nick. He was so strong.
“Every person that we met at the hospice was lovely, and I know that if it wasn’t for the care they provided, we wouldn’t have had those final two months together; a time that meant so much to us.”
Nick, who hailed from Leigh, will be remembered at this year’s Light for a Life service at the hospice, which brings people together in honour of those who have died.
On Sunday, December 1, the lights on the hospice’s Christmas tree will be switched on, with each light dedicated to someone.
One of the lights will be in memory of Nick, following a dedication by Lucy and their children Thomas, 18, and Ava, 10.
Anyone can dedicate a light on the tree, which will also help to raise money to maintain the hospice’s services to the community.
Chief executive Jo Carby said: “It’s such privilege to hold this event each year and to welcome our community to join together to remember their loved ones.
“We are honoured to hold such a special place in the hearts of so many across Wigan and Leigh and hope to continue to have such a lasting impact on those whose loved ones we have cared for.”
Each dedication helps the hospice to continue providing care and support to people with incurable illnesses, as well as their families.
As a charity, it relies on the community to raise the £12,000 needed every day to pay for its services.
The Light for a Life service will start at 4pm at the hospice, on Kildare Street, Hindley.
To dedicate a light on the Christmas tree in memory of someone, visit www.wlh.org.uk/light-for-a-life-donation/ or speak to a member of the team by calling 01942 524203.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.