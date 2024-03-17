Stunning nocturnal aerial view form the skies shows Wigan's new and successful football hub ready for action
Every evening and weekend, its car parks are full and its pitches put to good use as teams of all ages battle it out.
It, and its sister pitches at Foster’s Fields, Ince, were backed by an investment of nearly £5m from the local authority and £8m from the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation.
Identified in Wigan’s Local Football Facility Plan as priority projects and deliberately placed in areas of high deprivation, the hubs serve thousands of young people, adults and elderly residents from across the region.
Wigan Today reader Brian King, whose drone camera took this image, said: “There is no question that this project has been a massive success.
"It's packed to capacity every night and all weekend.”
