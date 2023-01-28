In a year that became increasingly difficult, 2022 saw more families struggle due to the cost of living crisis and get pushed into poverty.

And while Christmas is so often a time for joy, many of those hit the hardest by the rising costs were not able to provide gifts for their loved ones.

The Salvation Army, whose local base is in Scholes, recognised this and launched its annual Christmas Present Appeal once more and donations were made by the local community.

Majors Mark and Alison Lewis receiving gifts for The Salvation Army to redistribute to children at Christmas

By doing so, the charity was able to support 250 children, giving out more than 750 gifts in total to those hit the hardest in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and the surge in energy and food prices.

Major Alison Lewis, church leader of The Salvation Army in Wigan, said: “Our appeal is a real community effort with ordinary people across Wigan choosing love, giving toys and raising money to make sure that children and families know they are cared for.

“Last Christmas we saw so many referrals as a result of rising energy bills and the increase in the cost of living, families that never thought they would be in a position where they needed this kind of support.

"We provided gift parcels to children who would otherwise have received little or nothing on Christmas morning, and that is thanks to the overwhelming generosity of the community in which we live in, giving families the chance to smile.”