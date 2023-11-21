News you can trust since 1853
SUNSHINE HOUSE: a picture gallery of memories from a special Wigan community hub

Sunshine House has been a vital part of the Scholes community for more than a quarter of a century now. And as locals continue to mourn one of its leading lights, Barbara Nettleton, who passed away in the summer, here is a gallery of pictures from its early days in the 1990s through to 2013.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT

As these images show, it is a key place for bringing people of all ages together, especially through the arts.

1. Fancy dress fun with Pudsey Bear at Sunshine House Scholes as the tiny tots in the nursery fund-raise for Children in Need

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

2. Art tutor, David Dixon, with the Art to Art group at Sunshine House

. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. Members of the Wigan Local History Society enjoying their hot pot dinner to mark 10 weeks into a course at Sunshine House. Nancy Bradshaw and Margaret Bannister tuck in

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

4. Youngsters from the Chill Zone at Sunshine House, Scholes, were planting 14,000 bulbs in a tw- month period in the area as part of a Youth Works project working with One Voice Residents' Association

. Photo: Frank Orrell

