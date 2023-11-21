SUNSHINE HOUSE: a picture gallery of memories from a special Wigan community hub
Sunshine House has been a vital part of the Scholes community for more than a quarter of a century now. And as locals continue to mourn one of its leading lights, Barbara Nettleton, who passed away in the summer, here is a gallery of pictures from its early days in the 1990s through to 2013.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
As these images show, it is a key place for bringing people of all ages together, especially through the arts.
