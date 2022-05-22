Superheroes and princesses take over Wigan school in memory of brave pupil

Children at Hindley Green Primary School wore fancy dress for the day in honour of their own superhero and classmate Holly Prince.

The five-year-old died last month after battling cancer three times and being one of only 300 people in the world diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder named Bloom syndrome.

School pupils dressed up to remember Holly and made donations to Derian House children’s hospice and Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, which supported the youngster and her family.

1. Superheroes and princesses day Everyone wore fancy dress for the day Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2. Superheroes and princesses day Holly Prince's parents Mark and Jenny, sister Evie, 10, and brother Jack, eight, visited the school Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3. Superheroes and princesses day A beautiful princess Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4. Superheroes and princesses day There were lots of different outfits Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales