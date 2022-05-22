Staff and pupils dressed as superheroes and princesses in memory of Holly Prince

Superheroes and princesses take over Wigan school in memory of brave pupil

School pupils were transformed into superheroes and princesses as they celebrated the life of a very special friend.

Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 3:45 pm

Children at Hindley Green Primary School wore fancy dress for the day in honour of their own superhero and classmate Holly Prince.

The five-year-old died last month after battling cancer three times and being one of only 300 people in the world diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder named Bloom syndrome.

School pupils dressed up to remember Holly and made donations to Derian House children’s hospice and Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, which supported the youngster and her family.

1. Superheroes and princesses day

Everyone wore fancy dress for the day

2. Superheroes and princesses day

Holly Prince's parents Mark and Jenny, sister Evie, 10, and brother Jack, eight, visited the school

3. Superheroes and princesses day

A beautiful princess

4. Superheroes and princesses day

There were lots of different outfits

