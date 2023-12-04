SWITCH ON: Christmas arrives with thousands of lights and decorations at Wigan house

Opening the door on an Advent calendar or tucking into the first mince pie may be the start of Christmas for some, but in Wigan the festive season truly begins when the Molyneux family switch on their lights.

The outside of their home on Shevington Lane has been covered with 30,000 lights, as well as many festive decorations, in what has become a spectacular annual display.

People travel from across Wigan and even further afield to see their fantastic displays each year and get into the festive spirit.

Paul and Gill Molyneux, along with their three sons, turned on the lights on Friday and their home will be lit up every evening throughout December.

Their huge display raises money for Rainbow children’s ward at Wigan Infirmary, with more than £30,000 collected over the years.

They hope everyone who enjoys the lights this year will contribute and help to boost the hospital’s coffers.

