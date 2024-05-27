4 . Local lad

Another superstar hailing from Wigan is The Verve frontman and successful solo artist Richard Ashcroft. At the height of their fame The Verve 'came home' to play a one off mega gig at Haigh Hall to thousands of adoring Wiganers. In July, Ashcroft will be back for two shows at Robin Park Arena, performing for the first time in Wigan since that legendary appearance in 1998 Photo: NW