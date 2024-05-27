However along with the names you might expect – such as Sir Ian McKellen, who spent much of his childhood in Wigan – there are others that are more surprising, including a pre-fame and very different looking Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Here we take a look back at the sports stars, actors, musicians and royalty who have graced Wiganers with their presence, some on more than one occasion as pictures from our archives show.
1. Famous faces that have graced Wigan over the decades
Here are just some of the mega-famous faces that have graced Wigan over the decades Photo: NW
2. No 'definitely maybe' about it
Noel Gallagher will be performing with his post-Oasis band High Flying Birds at Robin Park Arena in July. Of course he has form when it come to Wigan - a stairwell in Scholes was made famous when Oasis featured it on the cover of their 1997 single D'You Know What I Mean (Pic: Ryan Phillips/PA Wire) Photo: Ryan Phillips
3. Home grown wizard
Sir Ian McKellen needs no introduction. He's been in some of the biggest blockbuster movies ever, perhaps his biggest role portraying Gandalf in the Lord Of The Rings, and spent his early years living in Wigan across from Mesnes Park. A regular visitor to the town, Sir Ian has a special place in his heart for Wigan and its people. Photo: NW
4. Local lad
Another superstar hailing from Wigan is The Verve frontman and successful solo artist Richard Ashcroft. At the height of their fame The Verve 'came home' to play a one off mega gig at Haigh Hall to thousands of adoring Wiganers. In July, Ashcroft will be back for two shows at Robin Park Arena, performing for the first time in Wigan since that legendary appearance in 1998 Photo: NW