Takeaways in Wigan: 17 of the highest rated eateries according to Google reviews
When you don’t feel like cooking, many of us decide to fork out on a takeaway rather than go out to eat.
By Sian Jones
Published 12th Jan 2024, 10:34 GMT
Wigan has a near record amount of takeaways per head of population, which can make choosing a difficult task.
So in no particular order, these are the 17 highest rated takeaways in Wigan. Each of the following establishments earned a rating of 4.5 or more out of five from at least 40 reviews on Google.
