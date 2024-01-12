News you can trust since 1853
Takeaways in Wigan: 17 of the highest rated eateries according to Google reviews

When you don’t feel like cooking, many of us decide to fork out on a takeaway rather than go out to eat.
Published 12th Jan 2024, 10:34 GMT

Wigan has a near record amount of takeaways per head of population, which can make choosing a difficult task.

So in no particular order, these are the 17 highest rated takeaways in Wigan. Each of the following establishments earned a rating of 4.5 or more out of five from at least 40 reviews on Google.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 73 reviews

1. Moonlight Tandoori- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 73 reviews Photo: Gary Brunskill

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 from 65 reviews

2. Green Leaf- Rectory Road, Ashton

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 from 65 reviews Photo: Google

Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 471 reviews

3. India Lounge- Vauxhall Road, Wigan.

Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 471 reviews Photo: Gary Brunskill

Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 165 reviews

4. Siam House- Church Street, Standish

Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 165 reviews Photo: NW

