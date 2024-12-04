Pictures taken by Abby Williams.
1. Rayner Park
Borsdane Wood and Rayner Park Friends Group were joined by pupils from Castle Hill St Philip's CE Primary School and members of the community at a celebration tree planting event at Rayner Park, Hindley. The 100th anniversary since the council first planted 900 trees in Rayner Park in 1924. Photo: submitted by Abby Williams
2. Rayner Park
3. Rayner Park
4. Rayner Park
