Taking root: Wigan's Rayner Park tree planting centerary celebration

By Michelle Adamson
Published 4th Dec 2024, 04:55 BST
Borsdane Wood and Rayner Park Friends Group were joined by pupils from Castle Hill St Philip's CE Primary School and members of the community at a celebration tree-planting event at Rayner Park, Hindley. It was the 100th anniversary since the council first planted 900 trees in Rayner Park in 1924.

Pictures taken by Abby Williams.

