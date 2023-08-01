Anthony Rodden, of Beech Hill, had been out on the town in Wigan with his girlfriend the night before the tragedy, where he had been seen singing karaoke in a pub and enjoying himself with friends.

The inquest heard that the 30-year-old University of Salford graduate was subject to sudden mood swings which could be triggered in unpredictable ways and changed his personality.

Anthony Rodden's partner described him as a comedy genius

This long-standing condition had been exacerbated by the suicide of Anthony’s mum in March 2020, and his own casual use of cocaine, cannabis and alcohol.

On the evening of Saturday, February 18 this year, Anthony had visited several pubs in Wigan town centre with his girlfriend.

She told the inquest at Bolton Coroners’ Court they had been having a good time and she noticed nothing unusual about his behaviour. At one point, he had been singing karaoke at one of the pubs they visited.

However when a female friend of hers offered to give them a lift home in the early hours of the next morning (Sunday), Anthony had inexplicably picked an argument with the woman on the way to the car park.

Anthony Rodden, 30, was making a name for himself on the stand-up comedy circuit

This led to Anthony returning home, where his girlfriend said she would join him an hour or so later.

When she and the friend returned to Anthony’s address, they found him unresponsive inside the house. North West Ambulance Service were called who pronounced life extinct at the scene. Police confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

A post-mortem examination revealed Anthony had alcohol in his system which was 2.5 times over the drink-drive limit, along with low levels of cocaine and cannabis.

The coroner, Prof Dr Alan Walsh, said the drink and drugs had been a significant contributory factor to Anthony’s actions in terms of the way they affected his judgement, although they played no role in the cause of his death, which had been by hanging.

Anthony Rodden

He recorded a narrative conclusion and offered his sympathies to the family and friends who attended Anthony’s inquest.

After the hearing Anthony’s partner, who asked not to be identified for safeguarding issues, shared some of her memories of him with Wigan Today from her funeral eulogy to him.

She wrote: “You really were hilarious and your comedic timing was genius. You stood up for what you believed in and fought unequivocally against injustice.

"We all really admired that about you. But above all, you were so authentically and unapologetically yourself. You inspired us all more than you will ever know.

"My time with you was shorter than either of us antcipated, but in that time we had started to build a life together and we really did hit the ground running.

"Neither of us did things in half measures. We were ‘all in’ from the start.

"In the early days we’d sit up talking for hours. Your laugh was infectious and we would be in hysterics until our faces hurt.”