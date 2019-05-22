Talented Wigan students land roles in major touring musical

Performing Arts students from Wigan and Leigh College have landed roles in a major touring musical.

The 12 talented performers will now feature in the 12-date UK journey of the show Brothers Beyond which will feature some of the best songs from West End musicals.

Starting in the Cast Theatre in Doncaster May 29, the production will also have two nights at Liverpool’s Epstein Theatre.

Second year BTEC Level 3 Performing Arts student, Talia Pilling is delighted to embark on the national tour in what will be her first professional experience.

“It feels like I’m getting a big break as it will be my first steps forward getting experience outside of College, said Talia.”

Talia, along with her fellow students, will make up part of the ensemble, working alongside six West End and TV professionals, with some having solo vocalist roles.

"I want a career in musical theatre and maybe on Broadway in the future, so I can’t wait to perform in this production – I’m really looking forward to it, added Talia.”

The students embarked on an audition process led by casting director, Harry Blumenau from Debbie O’Brien Casting Associates and have rehearsed for eight weeks learning complex choreography and vocal harmonies.

The production was created and directed by former Joseph star and Wigan & Leigh College Artistic Director, Graham Tudor and is part of a celebration to mark the 50th Anniversary of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.Graham joined the cast of Joseph in 1998 as Isachaar and went on to wear the famous dreamcoat from 1999-2003 and again in 2005.

Since Joseph, Graham has had extensive West End leading roles in such shows as; Grease, Mamma Mia, The Rocky Horror Show and is now looking forward to be working alongside his students in this new production.

Graham Tudor said: “Every one of them have worked incredibly hard. It’s an amazing experience for them. They will learn a lot and gain really good work related learning, especially playing in some of the top venues around the country and I’m really pleased with their progress and to be a part of it.”

Former Hollyoaks actress Helen Noble, will also feature as compere and narrator.

Helen has worked with the College on several occasions to lead workshops and master classes.

She added: “I have loved the opportunity to work with the students, especially as I come from Wigan myself; I feel it’s good to give something back.“I have been impressed with their maturity and professionalism and it’s a fantastic for them to be involved in their first professional production and I am delighted with how well they’ve done.”