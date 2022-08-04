Tasty meals served as Wigan community organisation opens new cafe

A Wigan community organisation helping to reduce food waste is serving delicious meals in its new cafe.

By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 4:55 am

Fur Clemt has opened the cafe at its premises on Montrose Avenue, Norley, which it moved into in late 2021.

Hot and cold meals are served there, most costing £2.50, and children can eat for free.

The opening of the cafe at Fur Clemt

At the grand opening were councillors Mary Callaghan, Pat Draper, Eileen Rigby, Sheila Ramsdale, Paul and Jeanette Prescott and cabinet member for communities Coun Chris Ready, plus council director Sonia Halliwell.

Fur Clemt’s Katy Brittain said: “Without the support from many people, Fur Clemt would not be able to do what we do.

"The cafe has been set up and supported by JJH building and contractors and Heinz have donated us tins to provide free meals for children.

"This will be particularly essential over the summer holidays.

"Our ongoing support from Wigan Council is extremely valuable to our service and ensures we can continue to support our community, and our councillors are amazing with their support for us.”

