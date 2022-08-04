Fur Clemt has opened the cafe at its premises on Montrose Avenue, Norley, which it moved into in late 2021.
Hot and cold meals are served there, most costing £2.50, and children can eat for free.
At the grand opening were councillors Mary Callaghan, Pat Draper, Eileen Rigby, Sheila Ramsdale, Paul and Jeanette Prescott and cabinet member for communities Coun Chris Ready, plus council director Sonia Halliwell.