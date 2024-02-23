Tate's national collection of masterpieces heading to Wigan on special tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tate has joined forces with international art foundation Art Explora and MuMo mobile museum to take paintings on a 12-week tour until May 11.

There will be a specially curated exhibition Soup, Socks and Spiders! Art of the Everyday, an exploration of the “still life” genre which will feature Andy Warhol’s celebrated Campbell’s soup.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Warhol's Campbell's green pea soup 1968

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition brings together contemporary and historic works of art from Tate’s national collection that present everyday objects in unexpected ways.

Spanning art movements including cubism, surrealism and pop art, as well as contemporary photography and digital art, the exhibition features work by 22 artists including Damien Hirst, David Hockney, Fernand Leger, Roy Lichtenstein, Nam June Paik, Cornelia Parker, Wolfgang Tillmans and Andy Warhol.

It is expected the tour will offer a first encounter with art to schoolchildren and young people, as well as community groups, care home residents and adults from all backgrounds.

Groups will be given a tour around the exhibition and invited to join creative workshops, before families, neighbours and the community are invited to visit an exhibition of artwork made during the sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Legg, director, Tate Liverpool said: “It is rare that the collection is shown in this way, in non-traditional settings, but it is key if we are to breakdown perceived barriers and bring crucial encounters with art to young people and communities.

“We learnt last year, when this project was in Liverpool, that the alternative learning environment provided meaningful, memorable experiences to young people.

“I’m thrilled that works from the national collection will be touring the country and reaching thousands more people in the coming months, promoting the importance of creative learning and access to the arts for young people.’

Art Explora founder Frederic Jousset said: “In this time of crisis for local authorities, with increasing pressures on arts budgets and arts provision on a regional and local level, the Art Explora Mobile Museum is a chance to level up between the children who have access to art and the ones who get left behind.

“It’s about creating social justice and cohesion.”