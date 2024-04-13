Tattooists in Wigan: these are the 17 highest-rated tattoo studios, according to Google reviews

If you’re a fan of tattoos, there are plenty of highly skilled artists in Wigan.
By Sian Jones
Published 13th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST

Tattoos have long been a form of artistic expression and personal storytelling.

From ancient civilisations to modern times, they have served as symbols of identity, culture and individuality.

Today, tattoos continue to evolve with innovative techniques and designs. They can commemorate loved ones, showcase passions or simply enhance your appearance.

While opinions on tattoos may vary, their popularity remains undeniable, as more and more people embrace this timeless art form.

In no particular order, here are 17 of the highest-rated tattoo studios and artists in Wigan, according to Google reviews – all with a rating of 4.7 or higher from a minimum of 10 reviews.

The highest-rated tattoo studios in Wigan, according to Google reviews

1. The highest-rated tattoo studios in Wigan

The highest-rated tattoo studios in Wigan, according to Google reviews Photo: Google

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 219 Google reviews

2. The Butcher's Block Tattoo Parlour- Flax Mill, Bretherton Row

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 219 Google reviews Photo: The Butcher's Block

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 35 Google reviews

3. Lotus Tattoo- Bishopgate, Wiga

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 35 Google reviews Photo: Google

Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 103 Google reviews

4. Skin Graffiti- Library Street, Wigan

Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 103 Google reviews Photo: Google

