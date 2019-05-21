Teenage boy taken to hospital with serious arm injury after Wigan incident

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with a serious arm injury following an incident in Wigan.

The 14-year-old was hurt near the Starbucks coffee shop on Scot Lane shortly before 3.20pm on Monday.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) confirmed paramedics helped him at the scene before taking him to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

The air ambulance was also called to the scene and attended just after 4pm but it was decided the boy did not need to be taken to hospital by helicopter.

It is currently not clear how the teenager sustained his injury.

However, the ambulance service did confirm it was not a police incident.