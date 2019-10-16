Ten of the most common urban myths from Wigan's colourful history



Whether passed around the tables in pubs and workplaces, repeated on street corners or make their way around the terraces at football or rugby league matches, certain stories take on the character of collective truth. With its storied and colourful history dating back to Roman times, Wigan has certainly picked up its fair share of commonly-held beliefs and popular anecdotes, but do any of them actually reflect the truth? WiganToday looked into 10 of the most durable urban myths surrounding the town ...

1. Myth 1 Wigan has more pie shops per square mile than any other town in the country - the WN1 postcode, containing the town centre, which might reasonably be thought of as the hotbed of pie selling, has just 10 to 15 bakeries and stores

2. Myth 2 Wiganers are named pie eaters because they eat a lot of pies - this actually refers to the 1926 general strike when Wigans miners were the first to be forced back to work, and a headline read they were forced to eat humble pie

3. Myth 3 Is there actually a Wigan Pier? While the tipplers do slightly resemble a pier in shape, they barely extend more than a few inches across the water as the whole idea was to fill a boat with coal as it was moored up to the bank

4. Myth 4 George Orwell visited Wigan with the intention of writing a hard-hitting book which would be negative about Northerners - he actually arrived to publicise the plight of miners, where the lack of safety made extracting coal lethal

