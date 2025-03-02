The 10 areas in Wigan borough with the lowest property prices

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 12:30 BST
The 10 areas in Wigan borough with the lowest property prices have been revealed.

A new report has been published which ranks every area of Wigan based on average house prices, as well as total house sales, for the year ending March 2024.

It uses property data from the Office for National Statistics and was created by Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels.

1. Areas with lowest property prices revealed

Median house price is £115,000

2. Wigan East

Median house price is £118,000

3. Leigh Central

Median house price is £129,500

4. Ince-in-Makerfield

