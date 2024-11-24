The 11 famous Wiganers that deserve a statue in Wigan town centre according to locals

By Sian Jones
Published 24th Nov 2024, 15:45 BST
The people of Wigan are truly what makes the town so special, with community champions helping to create positive change and talented stars putting the borough on the map.

Some of these have already been honoured in various ways across the town either with a statue, a star or a mural.

However, Wigan Today readers believe many more deserve to be commemorated with statues.

Here are some of the iconic people from Wigan (and honorary Wiganers) whose legacies and achievements deserve to be immortalised according to our readers.

These are the people residents believe should have statues

1. Wigan statues

These are the people residents believe should have statues Photo: NW

.

2. British Bulldog Davey "Boy" Smith

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

.

3. Richard Ashcroft

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

.

4. Jack Fletcher

. Photo: Neil Cross

