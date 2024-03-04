News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

The 18 best estate agents in Wigan, according to Google reviews

Spring is said to be the best time of year to sell a house, with plenty of people looking for a new property to call their own.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT

So to get you off to a flying start, we have rounded up the highest-rated estate agents in Wigan, according to reviews on Google.

They all have a rating of at least 4.5 out of five from a minimum of 50 reviews.

.

1. Best estate agents in Wigan

. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Morgan H Lewis estate and lettings agents, on Mesnes Road, Swinley, was rated 4.8 out of 5 with 568 reviews

2. Best estate agents in Wigan

Morgan H Lewis estate and lettings agents, on Mesnes Road, Swinley, was rated 4.8 out of 5 with 568 reviews Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Belvoir estate agents, on Library Street, Wigan, was rated 4.5 out of 5 with 178 reviews

3. wwig-28-02-24-belvoir-nwupload.jpg

Belvoir estate agents, on Library Street, Wigan, was rated 4.5 out of 5 with 178 reviews Photo: Best estate agents in Wigan

Photo Sales
Breakey and Co estate agents, on Ormskirk Road, Newtown, was rated 4.5 out of 5 with 340 reviews

4. Best estate agents in Wigan

Breakey and Co estate agents, on Ormskirk Road, Newtown, was rated 4.5 out of 5 with 340 reviews Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:GoogleWiganSpring