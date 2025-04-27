The 22 cheapest places to buy petrol in and around Wigan

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 16:07 BST
Sunny days call for trips out and the last thing you want to be worrying about is the cost of fuel.

To make sure you can save a few pounds, we have pulled together a list of the locations offering petrol at the lowest prices.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the 22 cheapest places to fill up in and around Wigan as of Friday, April 25.

The latest fuel prices

1. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

The latest fuel prices Photo: Dan Kitwood

Petrol costs 126.7p at Asda, on Soho Street, Newtown

2. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

Petrol costs 126.7p at Asda, on Soho Street, Newtown Photo: Google Street View

Petrol costs 126.7p at Asda's Warrington Road Service Station, on Warrington Road, Worsley Mesnes

3. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

Petrol costs 126.7p at Asda's Warrington Road Service Station, on Warrington Road, Worsley Mesnes Photo: Google Street View

Petrol costs 126.7p at Asda on the Move, on Upholland Road, Billinge

4. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

Petrol costs 126.7p at Asda on the Move, on Upholland Road, Billinge Photo: Google Street View

