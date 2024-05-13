The 9 best chiropodists and podiatrists in Wigan, according to Google reviews

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 13th May 2024, 04:55 BST
After spending winter wrapped up in woolly socks and thick boots, many people will be looking forward to slipping on sandals or even walking barefoot in sand this summer.

But first some special attention may be needed to ensure their feet are in tip-top condition.

Whether it is routine treatment like nail cutting or corn removal or something more serious, Wigan has plenty of chiropodists and podiatrists available to help.

We have collated the nine best chiropodists and podiatrists in the borough, according to Google reviews, to help make sure your feet are looking and feeling their best.

All of the businesses listed received at least four out of five stars from 10 or more reviews.

1. Chiropodists and podiatrists

The 9 best chiropodists and podiatrists in Wigan, according to Google reviews Photo: Google Street View

David Brown Podiatry, on Mesnes Street, Wigan, was rated five out of five from 242 reviews

2. Chiropodists and podiatrists

David Brown Podiatry, on Mesnes Street, Wigan, was rated five out of five from 242 reviews Photo: Google Street View

Family Footcare Centre, on Mesnes Road, Swinley, was rated five out of five from 17 reviews

3. Chiropodists and podiatrists

Family Footcare Centre, on Mesnes Road, Swinley, was rated five out of five from 17 reviews Photo: Google Street View

Gold Standard Leg and Foot Clinic, on Market Street, Hindley was rated 4.7 out of five from 11 reviews

4. Chiropodists and podiatrists

Gold Standard Leg and Foot Clinic, on Market Street, Hindley was rated 4.7 out of five from 11 reviews Photo: Google Street View

