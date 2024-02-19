So many people will be getting outside and starting to work in their gardens.

Finding a garden centre with a wide selection of plants, great prices and knowledgeable staff who are happy to share their wisdom can make all the difference when it comes to realising your plans.

These are nine of the most popular garden centres in and around Wigan, based on the scores of customers who have left feedback on Google.

Each has received at least 100 reviews and scored at least four stars out of five.

1 . Best garden centres in Wigan According to Google reviews Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . Best garden centres in Wigan Bickershaw Hall Nurseries, on Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw, received 4.6 stars from 306 reviews Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Best garden centres in Wigan Kiwi Nurseries, on Arbour Lane, Standish, secured 4.5 stars from 168 reviews Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Best garden centres in Wigan Golden Days Garden Centre, on Back Lane, Appley Bridge, scored 4.2 stars from 1,696 reviews Photo: Nick Fairhurst Photo Sales