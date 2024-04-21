The activities that mark you out as a 'true Wiganer'

Wigan Pier, rugby and football, pies, and Boxing Day fancy dress are just a few of the things that have made Wigan famous.
By Alan Weston and Jon Peake
Published 21st Apr 2024, 15:45 BST

Here’s a list of some of the things that are unique to the town – and the more you’ve done, the more of a “true Wiganer” you’re likely to be.

1. Does it get any more Wigan than this? A pie on a barm (sometimes known as a 'Wigan kebab') advertised in Galloways Bakers shop, Wigan town centre.

2. A typically colourful turn out for Boxing Day fancy dress in Wigan town centre (Pic: Dave Nelson)

3. Uncle Joe's Mint Balls - the ultimate symbol of Wigan

4. Gone but never forgotten - Wigan Casino Club was home of the world famous Northern Soul music all nighters (Pic: Frank Orrell)

