The beautiful Wigan parks given the prestigious Green Flag Award in 2023

A record number of parks and green spaces have reached the high standards required to receive a coveted Green Flag Award – including several in Wigan.

Keep Britain Tidy’s scheme recognised 2,216 parks this year – the largest number since the scheme began 27 years ago – and they will now be able to raise their flags.

The Green Flag Award, which is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces, saw successful submissions from local authorities and other land managers across the country for a range of sites, from world-famous city parks to small, green spaces.

Keep Britain Tidy chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “Our parks continue to provide a vital sanctuary for communities to play, grow and bond.

“The news that a record number of parks in the UK have achieved the Green Flag Award standard reflects the tireless work of those tasked with looking after these national assets.”

These are the beautiful parks in Wigan which have been given the Green Flag Award.

1 . Green Flag Awards Pennington Hall Park, Leigh Photo: Michelle Adamson

2 . Green Flag Awards Jubilee Park in Ashton Photo: Jean Hensey-Reynard

3 . Green Flag Awards Mesnes Park, Wigan Photo: Michelle Adamson

4 . Green Flag Awards Alexandra Park in Newtown Photo: National World