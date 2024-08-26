The beautiful Wigan parks given the prestigious Green Flag Award in 2024

A record number of parks and green spaces reached the high standards required to receive a coveted Green Flag Award this year – including several in Wigan.

Keep Britain Tidy’s scheme recognised 2,227 parks – the largest number since the scheme began 28 years ago – and they will now be able to raise their flags.

The Green Flag Award, which is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces, saw successful submissions from local authorities and other land managers across the country for a range of sites, from world-famous city parks to small, green spaces.

Keep Britain Tidy chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: “Prioritising parks and green spaces is vital for our future, so we are delighted to see that 2,227 sites have met the standards required for a Green Flag Award, reflecting the tireless work of those tasked with looking after these important national assets.

“We know beyond doubt that our local environment contributes to the well-being of individuals and communities, with our parks and green spaces recognised as areas where people can come together and be active. Research shows that time spent in green spaces can positively affect mental and physical health, quality of life and a sense of wellbeing.

“We believe the standards expected in the Green Flag Award should be a minimum for every park, and it is our ambition that by 2030 we increase the number of sites achieving Green Flag Award status even further so that people across the world, wherever they live, can access and enjoy safe, high-quality green space.”

These are the beautiful parks in Wigan which have been given the Green Flag Award, along with the community-led sites which were also recognised.

Jubilee Park in Ashton

Central Park in Atherton