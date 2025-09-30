A group of Wigan musicians who admit they aren’t a crack professionals but are nonetheless attracting big audiences are in rehearsal for their latest concert.

The Really Awful Orchestra, largely comprising amateurs who have rediscovered a love of instruments years after abandoning them at school, often plays to full houses despite the off-putting name.

Conducted by Chris Perry, it next performs a programme of film and TV themes, pop favourites, light classics, Latin and jazz in a concert at St Paul’s Church, Goose Green, at 7.30pm on Friday October 17.

Ian Darrington, from the Music Continuum, which established the orchestra, said: “We have been delighted how popular the orchestra has become.

"Yes, there are times when the performances aren’t as polished as you’ll hear elsewhere, but plenty of others when it really catches and you think ‘wow’."

Advance tickets – priced £10 – are available online or from Peter Fletcher 07848 818276.