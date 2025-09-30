The Berlin Philharmonic they are not, but Wigan's Really Awful Orchestra play to big crowds and you have a chance to hear them next month
The Really Awful Orchestra, largely comprising amateurs who have rediscovered a love of instruments years after abandoning them at school, often plays to full houses despite the off-putting name.
Conducted by Chris Perry, it next performs a programme of film and TV themes, pop favourites, light classics, Latin and jazz in a concert at St Paul’s Church, Goose Green, at 7.30pm on Friday October 17.
Ian Darrington, from the Music Continuum, which established the orchestra, said: “We have been delighted how popular the orchestra has become.
"Yes, there are times when the performances aren’t as polished as you’ll hear elsewhere, but plenty of others when it really catches and you think ‘wow’."
Advance tickets – priced £10 – are available online or from Peter Fletcher 07848 818276.