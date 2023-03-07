News you can trust since 1853
The best butchers in the Wigan area: these are the nine highest rated according to Google reviews

To celebrate National Butchers Week (March 6 to 12), we have drawn up a list of some of the highest rated butchers across the borough.

By Sian Jones
4 hours ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 9:04am

The event aims to raise awareness of the important role that butchers play in the food industry and the local economy.

Each butcher has received a rating of 4.5 stars or more.

In no particular order, these are the nine best butchers in the Wigan area according to Google reviews

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 from 46 reviews

1. John Mather Butchers- Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

Photo: Google

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 35 reviews

2. Butcher's Fayre- Princess Street, Wigan

Photo: MA

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 from 42 reviews

3. England and Sons butchers- Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

Photo: MA

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 from 28 reviews

4. H.Greaves and Son- Chequer Lane, Up Holland

Photo: Google

