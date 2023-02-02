News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The best florists in Wigan: 15 of the highest-rated flower sellers according to Google reviews

Valentine’s Day is less than a fortnight away and florists in Wigan will be stocking up ready for an influx of romantics looking to impress their partner.

By Jon Peake
3 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 2:43pm

We’ve searched Google reviews to find the highest-rated florists in Wigan and there are 15 with ratings ranging from 4.4 to 5 out of 5 from a minimum of 10 reviews.

There are a number of other florists that deserve a special mention that have less than 10 reviews and they are: Perfect Daze on Chapel Street, Pemberton, Anita’s Secret Garden on Wigan Road, Bryn, The Flower Hut on St James’s Road, Orrell, The Rose Boutique on Fleet Street, Orrell, Artificial Flower Power on Bryn Street, Bryn, Cherry Blossoms of Aspull & Haigh on Scot Lane, Aspull and Appley Blossom on Miles Lane, Appley Bridge.

The 15 highest-rated florists in Wigan according to Google reviews are ...

1. 15 of the highest-rated florists in Wigan

Below are 15 of the highest-rated florists in Wigan

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Hill's Florist

Hill's Florist on Orrell Road, Orrell, has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 31 Google reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Zsa Zsa Florist

Zsa Zsa Florist on Main Street, Billinge, has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 16 Google reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Wild Flowers

Wild Flowers on High Street, Standish, has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 20 Google reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
WiganGoogle