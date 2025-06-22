The best Italians restaurants in and around Wigan, according to reviews on Trip Advisor

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 22nd Jun 2025, 12:30 BST
Italian cuisine has so much to offer, from pizza and pasta to salad, fish and even tiramisu.

Luckily, Wiganers don’t have to travel to Europe to enjoy their favourite dishes as there are plenty of Italian restaurants right here in the borough.

We checked out the reviews for Italian restaurants on Trip Advisor and put together a list of the best in and around Wigan.

These restaurants all scored at least four out of five.

1. Best Italian restaurants

Toscana, on Atherton Road, Hindley, scored 4.7 out of 5 from 212 reviews

2. Best Italian restaurants

Toscana, on Atherton Road, Hindley, scored 4.7 out of 5 from 212 reviews Photo: Google Street View

Primo, on Gerard Street, Ashton, was rated 4.6 out of 5 from 528 reviews

3. Best Italian restaurants

Primo, on Gerard Street, Ashton, was rated 4.6 out of 5 from 528 reviews Photo: Michelle Adamson

Divino, on Orrell Road, Pemberton, was rated 4.6 out of 5 from 215 reviews

4. Best Italian restautants

Divino, on Orrell Road, Pemberton, was rated 4.6 out of 5 from 215 reviews Photo: Google Street View

