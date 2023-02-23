News you can trust since 1853
The best pie-shops in Wigan: These are the 14 highest-rated places to get a pie in Wigan according to Google reviews

It's British Pie Week soon (March 6-12) and what better way to celebrate than tucking into your favourite pie?

By Jon Peake
40 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 3:12pm

The British are responsible for the invention of most of the pies that we know and love today. Sweet or savoury - there’s a pie for every occasion. And nobody in the world loves pies as much as Wiganers.

British Pie Week was founded in 2007 by Jus-Rol, a British pastry-rolling company.

In no particular order, here are the 14 highest-rated pie shops in Wigan according to Google reviews. All of them have a rating of 4.5 out of 5 or higher from a minimum of 10 reviews.

Below are the 14 highest-rated pie shops in Wigan

Photo: Google/MM/GB

2. Galloways - Market Place, Wigan

Galloways in Market Place, Wigan, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 25 Google reviews

Photo: GB

3. The Rolling Pin Bakery

The Rolling Pin Bakery on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, has a 4.5 out of 5 rating from 193 Google reviews

Photo: Google

4. Muffin Man - Park Road, Wigan

Muffin Man on Park Road, Wigan, has a 4.6 out of 5 rating from 209 Google reviews

Photo: MM

