The big reveal as scaffolding around Wigan's famous Haigh Hall is removed

Work began on Monday morning as a crane and skilled team began to remove the scaffolding surrounding the historic hall.
Phase one of the restoration of the building has included repairs to the windows, stone and stonework, the roof, dome and chimneys.
There has also been work on the drainage, gutters, downpipes and balconies, in addition to surveys and repairs to plaster inside the hall.
It is part of a major £50m masterplan to transform the grade II*-listed building into a nationally significant arts, culture and heritage destination.
Work is also taking place in the wider Haigh Woodland Park which it is hoped will boost visitor numbers.
