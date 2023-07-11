THE CLASS OF '23: another 75 of YOUR Wigan school-leavers' prom pictures
Last week we asked our readers, on Wigan Today’s Facebook, to send in photographs from this year’s school-leavers’ proms. We had a magnificent response and here are another 75 photographs, sent in by proud parents of pupils from around the Wigan borough, capturing these special days.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 11th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST
This is the second photo gallery celebrating high school-leavers attending their proms. Expect another one yet!
