The countdown is on to Christmas as a new tree is planted and carol service dates are announced
Aspull, New Springs and Whelley representative Ron Conway has even been dubbed “Mr Christmas”!
There are now three Christmas trees – one in each area – and as the new Aspull tree didn’t take last year, he was back out planting a new one this year.
Coun Conway also brings everyone together at three carol services, which are complete with bands, refreshments, clergy and school choirs.
They will take place at: 7pm on Thursday, December 4 on Bolton Square, Whelley; 7pm on Tuesday, December 9 near The Crown pub in New Springs; and 7pm on Thursday, December 11 at the Fingerpost in Aspull.
Coun Conway said: “Christmas is special to us all and sometimes we just need a good sing-along! We’re very lucky to have FAWNS (Forum for Aspull, Whelley and New Springs) and my fellow councillors supporting me.”