Christmas is still two months away – but one Wigan councillor is already making sure everything is in place.

Aspull, New Springs and Whelley representative Ron Conway has even been dubbed “Mr Christmas”!

There are now three Christmas trees – one in each area – and as the new Aspull tree didn’t take last year, he was back out planting a new one this year.

Coun Conway also brings everyone together at three carol services, which are complete with bands, refreshments, clergy and school choirs.

Coun Ron Conway and Wigan Council workers with Aspull's new Christmas tree

They will take place at: 7pm on Thursday, December 4 on Bolton Square, Whelley; 7pm on Tuesday, December 9 near The Crown pub in New Springs; and 7pm on Thursday, December 11 at the Fingerpost in Aspull.

Coun Conway said: “Christmas is special to us all and sometimes we just need a good sing-along! We’re very lucky to have FAWNS (Forum for Aspull, Whelley and New Springs) and my fellow councillors supporting me.”

