The end of an era as long-time Wigan Post and Observer editor calls time on 42-year career
An era has ended this week with the retirement of the Wigan Observer and Wigan Post long-time editor Janet Wilson.
Wigan-born Janet began working on the Observer after completing her A-levels and over the next 42 years worked her way up through the ranks to the top job during a period which has seen unprecedented changes and challenges in local journalism.
She was renowned for a shrewd news brain, a no-nonsense approach and an incredible calmness in the face of whatever the working day presented her.
Her final day on Friday was an emotional affair with colleagues past and present recording grateful and tribute-packed video messages for a farewell video gathering.
Janet said: “I have had a fantastic time, met so many fascinating people and made so many firm friends that it is going to be a wrench to go, but I know the moment is right.”
She said early retirement would give her more time to spend with her grandchildren and enjoy her hobbies which include running, cycling and travelling.
Her successor is Charles Graham who himself has been on the Wigan journalism scene for 31 years.
