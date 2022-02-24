The Facades, comprised of Alannah Webb, Evan Armstrong, Luke Ashton and Sam Bowery, will perform at the Snug Coffee House in Atherton.

Tickets for the event sold out in less than a week, with the four-piece looking forward to getting on stage.

Sam said: “This will be the third time we would’ve played there. On the last occasion some people were there going hell for leather, and they were the first kind of fans because they were there because they liked us, not because they knew us.”

The Facades (Credit: Kiera Davies)

Evan added: “I would’ve been happy if we put those tickets up and only those two turned up.”

Following this show are further dates in Leeds, London, York, Liverpool, Birmingham and Wigan, running from April to June.

The band’s latest single Don’t Ask has also recently received airtime on a number of different stations, including Amazing Radio in America.

“They’ve been playing us constantly which is weird,” added Evan.

“It’s also had track of the day by This Feeling and been on BBC Introducing. We’ve been turning up to gigs and people are now singing along to it."

Evan and Alannah were the original members of the band, before Sam and Luke jumped on board after a college event.

Sam said: “We were basically just a cover band for the night, so it just stemmed from there. They had run out of options for a bassist and a drummer, so they just got me and Luke in as a last resort, but it’s worked out okay.

“We’ve all played since we were 13ish, doing it in school and just carrying it on. My love for music comes from my dad and it has amalgamated some bottomless pit that keeps snowballing.

“The first band I properly got into was Courteeners. I remember being a little kid listening St Jude in my dad’s car and going when watching them when I was nine so that started it all.”

Not long after the band formed, uncertainty struck, as the world was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Evan said: “We did our first gig two weeks before the first proper lockdown at the Tudor, and then there was nothing for months until a socially distanced festival in Manchester.

“It was just weird because it wasn’t the same as being in a room full of people, then it was another year until we could do anything else.”

Luke added: “We were just writing during that time until we started to get proper gigs in 2021. That summer we had something week after week, so just kept going for it. I don’t really think we were ready for it because it came out of nowhere.

“There was one week when we played Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and it was a big awakening. We were all shattered by the end of it.”

Sam feels the band went through both positive and negatives during the multiple lockdowns, and feels it gave them a chance to prepare.

“It’s one thing I will say about us, and that is, we are well rehearsed,” he said.

“Even now, we have maintained the same routine of practicing twice a week, so when it comes round to gigs, we’ve got no qualms, we are ready for it. It has been an upside.

“For a band to try and gain traction while in a national lockdown is different because you can’t go round and do intimate pub gigs to gain a following, so we relied entirely on social media.

“We tried to release music, but with no access to recording studios we had to do it in our bedrooms. We did our single Don’t Ask as a demo that way and it got played on BBC Introducing Merseyside, so it was good to get rewards from what we could do.

“We made the most of what we had, and who knows what would’ve happened if things were normal, there’s no knowing.”