The friendliest pubs and bars in Wigan: 23 drinking spots that have the highest ratings on Google reviews and customers describe as "friendly"

When it comes to going out for a drink, what do you look for in a pub or bar?

By Jon Peake
6 hours ago
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 5:02pm

A great selection of drinks? Sports on TV? A resident cat nuzzling your leg while you dip into a bag of dry-roasted peanuts? Well, maybe not the last one.

Do you simply go to a place you know to be friendly and welcoming?

Well if you do and you’re looking for a new place to try, here are 23 of the highest-rated “friendly” pubs and bars in Wigan according to Google reviews.

All are rated 4.5 out of 5 or higher and the word “friendly” is mentioned by customers in reviews.

In no particular order, here they are ...

1. The friendliest pubs in Wigan according to Google reviews

Below are 23 of the highest-rated "friendly" pubs in Wigan according to Google reviews

Photo: Google

2. The Old Springs

The Old Springs on Spring Road, Kitt Green, has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 49 Google reviews

Photo: Google

3. The White Lion

The White Lion on Mossy Lee Road, Wrightington, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 1,900 Google reviews

Photo: Google

4. The Crown at Worthington

The Crown at Worthington on Platt Lane, Standish, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 331 Google reviews

Photo: Google

