The friendliest pubs and bars in Wigan: 23 drinking spots that have the highest ratings on Google reviews and customers describe as "friendly"
When it comes to going out for a drink, what do you look for in a pub or bar?
By Jon Peake
6 hours ago
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 5:02pm
A great selection of drinks? Sports on TV? A resident cat nuzzling your leg while you dip into a bag of dry-roasted peanuts? Well, maybe not the last one.
Do you simply go to a place you know to be friendly and welcoming?
Well if you do and you’re looking for a new place to try, here are 23 of the highest-rated “friendly” pubs and bars in Wigan according to Google reviews.
All are rated 4.5 out of 5 or higher and the word “friendly” is mentioned by customers in reviews.
In no particular order, here they are ...
