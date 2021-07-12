Not our night - fans in Wigan react to the penalty shoot-out in the Euros final

The hurt goes on: 13 pictures capturing how Wiganers reacted to England's penalty shoot-out against Italy

It was heartbreak for England in the Euros final against Italy as three penalty misses cost Gareth Southgate's men the trophy after an emotional two hours of football.

By Jon Peake
Monday, 12th July 2021, 12:10 pm
Updated Monday, 12th July 2021, 12:13 pm

These pictures, taken by our photographer Michelle Adamson during the shoot-out, capture the raw emotion of an agonising end to the final.

You can see our other gallery of pictures here.

1.

Not our night - fans in Wigan react to the penalty shoot-out in the Euros final

Buy photo

2.

Not our night - fans in Wigan react to the penalty shoot-out in the Euros final

Buy photo

3.

Not our night - fans in Wigan react to the penalty shoot-out in the Euros final

Buy photo

4.

Not our night - fans in Wigan react to the penalty shoot-out in the Euros final

Buy photo
EnglandItalyGareth Southgate
Next Page
Page 1 of 4