The Lathums sell out two Wigan gigs in a matter of seconds

Two homecoming shows by Wigan band The Lathums both sold out in a matter of seconds.
By Alan Weston
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 11:04 BST
Tickets were snapped up so quickly by fans for the gig at the Monaco in Hindley on December 16 that the band added a matinee performance – and that too sold out in no time.

The band posted “Can’t believe how fast you guys have sold out Wigan” on their social media page.

The Lathums on stage at Leeds in the Park in May 2023.The Lathums on stage at Leeds in the Park in May 2023.
The Lathums on stage at Leeds in the Park in May 2023.
The Wigan dates are part of a short UK tour which will also see The Lathums play Glasgow, Leeds and Coventry.

The four-piece are currently in the middle of a 26-date European tour supporting One Direction star Louis Tomlinson.

The Lathums recently leased their first track, Thoughts Of A Child, since achieving their second number one album earlier this year.

Next spring they will be supporting Keane on their 20 Years of Hopes and Fears tour which includes a date at Manchester’s new Co-Op Arena.

