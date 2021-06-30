The Lathums will be busking in Wigan town centre today

Wigan band The Lathums will perform a free gig in the town centre this afternoon.

Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 11:12 am
Updated Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 11:18 am
The Lathums

The Band announced on social media that they would be appearing in Market Street from 1pm-2pm, before another free public performance in Piccadilly Gardens at 5pm.

The band's social media post said: "We’re going busking on the streets of Wigan and Manchester tomorrow. It’s all free so see you there x

"Wigan Market St (1pm-2pm)

"Manchester Piccadilly Gardens (5pm-6pm)"

