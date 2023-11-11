The long lost bars and pubs Wiganers miss the most
We all have our favourite local that we all have fond memories of and it’s a sad day if it closes its doors for good.
By Sian Jones
Published 11th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
There are, sadly, many much-loved Wigan establishments that have shut over the years, leaving their regulars behind to find a new favourite spot for a pint.
We asked Wigan Today readers to name their favourite former watering holes and hundreds of people came to us with their suggestions.
In no particular order, these are 24 of the most missed bars and pubs in Wigan.
