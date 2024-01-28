News you can trust since 1853
The Mayor welcomes Wigan's newest British citizens

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson and Greater Manchester Deputy Lieutenant Martin Ainscough were VIPs at the first British Citizenship ceremony of 2024 to be held at Wigan Town Hall. It was attended by 30 new British citizens, who were presented with certificates and posed for photographs to celebrate the event.
Michelle Adamson
The Wigan British Citizenship ceremony is held on the last Thursday of every month at Wigan Town Hall.

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson, right, speaks at the ceremony, pictured with Greater Manchester Deputy Lieutenant Martin Ainscough, left.

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson, right, speaks at the ceremony, pictured with Greater Manchester Deputy Lieutenant Martin Ainscough, left. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

