The Mayor welcomes Wigan's newest British citizens
The Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson and Greater Manchester Deputy Lieutenant Martin Ainscough were VIPs at the first British Citizenship ceremony of 2024 to be held at Wigan Town Hall. It was attended by 30 new British citizens, who were presented with certificates and posed for photographs to celebrate the event.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 28th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT
The Wigan British Citizenship ceremony is held on the last Thursday of every month at Wigan Town Hall.
