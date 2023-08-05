News you can trust since 1853
The perfect places for a picnic in and around Wigan this summer

If the weather allows it, a picnic is a perfect way to make the most of the summer months.
By Sian Jones
Published 5th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST

There’s something special about al fresco dining, and a this kind of meal can be a lot cheaper than finding a pub or restaurant.

Wigan and its surrounding area is home to some excellent places where you can enjoy the fresh air and eat outoors.

Here are 11 picturesque places visit for a picnic in and around Wigan this summer.

Wigan has an array of beautiful places where you can enjoy a stroll, take in the views and relax in the countryside with a picnic basket full of your favourite goodies

1. Wigan picnic spots

Wigan has an array of beautiful places where you can enjoy a stroll, take in the views and relax in the countryside with a picnic basket full of your favourite goodies Photo: submit

Three Sisters Road, Ashton

2. Three Sisters nature reserve

Three Sisters Road, Ashton Photo: MA

Mesnes Park Terrace, Wigan

3. Mesnes Park

Mesnes Park Terrace, Wigan Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Poolstock, Wigan.

4. Scotmans Flash

Poolstock, Wigan. Photo: MA

