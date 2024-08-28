There’s something special about al fresco dining, and a this kind of meal can be a lot cheaper than finding a pub or restaurant.
Wigan and its surrounding area is home to some excellent places where you can enjoy the fresh air and eat outoors.
Here are 11 picturesque places visit for a picnic in and around Wigan this summer.
1. Pennington Hall Park
St Helens Road, Leigh Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. Haigh Hall
School Lane, Haigh Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Ashurst Beacon/ Beacon Country Park
Beacon Lane, Up Holland Photo: submit
4. Wigan picnic spots
Wigan has an array of beautiful places where you can enjoy a stroll, take in the views and relax in the countryside with a picnic basket full of your favourite goodies Photo: submit
