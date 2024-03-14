Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades visited Brick by Brick, which was set up by Wigan charity The Brick with internet giant Amazon to support people who are facing the most difficult circumstances at home and struggling to stay afloat.

The multibank, which is supported by Comic Relief, provides essential items for individuals and families, taking surplus goods that have been donated by companies such as Amazon and redistributing them.

Jay Blades visiting the Brick-by-Brick project in Wigan

Jay spent time with The Brick’s CEO Keely Dalfen, warehouse staff and staff from organisations using the donations.

He heard how financial poverty and the cost-of-living crisis is impacting families in Wigan and learned about the vital support from Brick by Brick.

Jay said: "I was completely blown away. I've worked with charities for 20 years, but I’ve never seen anything on this scale. What they are doing is phenomenal.

"I know things are so hard for so many people right now, but if you’re able to help, please donate what you can. With your help, Comic Relief can support even more incredible charities like The Brick to do the good work they’re doing. Just imagine how many families we can help if we all come together this Red Nose Day.”

TV presenter Jay Blades with Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick, at the Brick-by-Brick multibank project in Wigan

His visit to The Brick will feature on a night of television on Red Nose Day on Friday, starting at 7pm on BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer.

Keely said: "People around the world and in the UK are struggling, including those that could be living in our own streets. There are millions and millions of people in this country who are going without the basic essentials that we take for granted every day, like warm clothes, shampoo and bedding. The Brick is inclusive and needing help is not something anyone should feel ashamed of.

"Support from Comic Relief means we can reach even more families in the local area, helping to reduce some of the worries and stresses they face every day.”

Samir Patel, CEO of Comic Relief, said: "We're proud to support organisations like The Brick who are providing a lifeline to families and communities who need it the most. Right now, millions of families across the country are in need our urgent support.

Jay Blades meets warehouse manager Taylor at the Brick-by-Brick project in Wigan