The Repair Shop's Jay Blades visits Wigan charity Brick-by-Brick to find out about its work this Red Nose Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades visited Brick by Brick, which was set up by Wigan charity The Brick with internet giant Amazon to support people who are facing the most difficult circumstances at home and struggling to stay afloat.
The multibank, which is supported by Comic Relief, provides essential items for individuals and families, taking surplus goods that have been donated by companies such as Amazon and redistributing them.
Jay spent time with The Brick’s CEO Keely Dalfen, warehouse staff and staff from organisations using the donations.
He heard how financial poverty and the cost-of-living crisis is impacting families in Wigan and learned about the vital support from Brick by Brick.
Jay said: "I was completely blown away. I've worked with charities for 20 years, but I’ve never seen anything on this scale. What they are doing is phenomenal.
"I know things are so hard for so many people right now, but if you’re able to help, please donate what you can. With your help, Comic Relief can support even more incredible charities like The Brick to do the good work they’re doing. Just imagine how many families we can help if we all come together this Red Nose Day.”
His visit to The Brick will feature on a night of television on Red Nose Day on Friday, starting at 7pm on BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.