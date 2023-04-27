News you can trust since 1853
The schools and colleges in Wigan that have had an Ofsted inspection in 2023 and their latest rating

A number of schools and colleges in Wigan have received their latest Ofsted report and rating just four months into 2023.

By Jon Peake
Published 27th Apr 2023, 14:04 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 14:05 BST

All schools, colleges and nurseries are rated by Ofsted (Office for Standards in Education) on a relatively regular basis and given a report stating they have been classed as either Outstanding, Good, Requiring Improvement or Inadequate.

Here are the schools and colleges in Wigan that have been inspected so far in 2023 and their subsequent rating ...

Golborne High School on Lowton Road, Golborne, received its latest report in March and was rated as Outstanding

2. Golborne High School

Golborne High School on Lowton Road, Golborne, received its latest report in March and was rated as Outstanding Photo: Google

St Marie's Catholic Primary School on Avondale Street, Standish, received its latest report in March and was rated Outstanding

3. St Marie's Catholic Primary School

St Marie's Catholic Primary School on Avondale Street, Standish, received its latest report in March and was rated Outstanding Photo: Google

Wigan & Leigh College on Parsons Walk received its latest report in January and was rated as Good

4. Wigan & Leigh College

Wigan & Leigh College on Parsons Walk received its latest report in January and was rated as Good Photo: Google

Related topics:OfstedWigan