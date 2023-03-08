News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The seven highest rated farm shops in and around the Wigan area according to Google reviews

Wigan and its surrounding areas are home to a number of charming farm shops.

By Sian Jones
3 minutes ago

These establishments sell a variety of fresh produce, including meats, fruit, veg and dairy products, as well as homemade jams, sauces and all sorts of other goodies.

Each of these farm shops has a rating of four or more out of five on Google.

In no particular order, these are the seven highest rated farm shops in and around the Wigan area.

Rating: 5 out of 5 from 6 reviews

1. Forsters Farm Shop, Haigh Woodland Park

Rating: 5 out of 5 from 6 reviews

Photo: MA

Photo Sales
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 from 392 reviews

2. Windy Arbour Farm- Ashton Road, Wigan

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 from 392 reviews

Photo: MA

Photo Sales
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 from 17 reviews

3. Wilton House Farm Shop- Back Lane, Newburgh

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 from 17 reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 from 69 reviews

4. Roby Mill- Johnson's Farm, Lafford Lane, Upholland

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 from 69 reviews

Photo: photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
WiganGoogle