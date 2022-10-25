The top 12 attractions in Wigan, according to Trip Advisor

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 25th Oct 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 16:29 BST
The summer holidays are fast approaching and many people will be wondering what they can do to fill the long, sunny days.

Wigan may just be down the road from the bright lights of Manchester and Liverpool, but there is plenty to see and do right here.

From beautiful scenery at Haigh Woodland Park and Fairy Glen to high-adrenaline action at Three Sisters Race Circuit and interesting exhibitions at the Museum of Wigan Life, there is something for everyone.

These are the 12 best attractions in Wigan, ranked by traveller favourites, according to travel website Trip Advisor.

Wigan's top attractions, according to Trip Advisor

1. Things to do in Wigan

Wigan's top attractions, according to Trip Advisor Photo: Mixed

Haigh Woodland Park was rated as Wigan's top attraction, scoring 4.3 out of five from 803 reviews

2. Things to do in Wigan

Haigh Woodland Park was rated as Wigan's top attraction, scoring 4.3 out of five from 803 reviews Photo: Michelle Adamson

Fairy Glen, in Appley Bridge, was rated 4.3 out of five from 231 reviews

3. Things to do in Wigan

Fairy Glen, in Appley Bridge, was rated 4.3 out of five from 231 reviews Photo: Michelle Adamson

The Old Courts in Wigan was rated 4.7 out of five from 285 reviews

4. Things to do in Wigan

The Old Courts in Wigan was rated 4.7 out of five from 285 reviews Photo: Submitted

