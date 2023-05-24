News you can trust since 1853
Fantastic memories as The Verve play Haigh Hall on May 24, 1998

The Verve in Wigan: It's 25 years ago TODAY since The Verve played Haigh Hall

On May 24, 1998 – an astonishing quarter of a century ago – The Verve came home to Wigan to play in front of thousands of fans at their now legendary Haigh Hall concert.
By Jon Peake
Published 4th May 2023, 10:14 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 17:27 BST

The band was at the height of their success at the time, and the concert was a sold-out event that drew thousands of fans from not just Wigan but from all over the UK.

The atmosphere was electric as the band played all their classic hits including "Bittersweet Symphony" and "The Drugs Don't Work" to adoring fans.

The performance was so memorable that it has since become a landmark moment in British music history.

For fans who were lucky enough to be in attendance, The Verve's gig at Haigh Hall will always be a cherished memory.

Were you one of them?

See also: You aren't a true Wiganer if you haven't done at least half of these things

An aerial shot showing thousands of The Verve fans enjoying the spectacular concert at Haigh Hall

1. An awesome spectacle

An aerial shot showing thousands of The Verve fans enjoying the spectacular concert at Haigh Hall Photo: NW

A young fan, who travelled from Canada for the gig, shows off her ticket

2. Fan-tastic

A young fan, who travelled from Canada for the gig, shows off her ticket Photo: NW

The crowd at Haigh Hall in 1998

3. Hands in the air

The crowd at Haigh Hall in 1998 Photo: NW

Fans at Haigh Hall as The Verve 'come home'

4. Enjoying the show

Fans at Haigh Hall as The Verve 'come home' Photo: NW

