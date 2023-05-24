On May 24, 1998 – an astonishing quarter of a century ago – The Verve came home to Wigan to play in front of thousands of fans at their now legendary Haigh Hall concert.

The band was at the height of their success at the time, and the concert was a sold-out event that drew thousands of fans from not just Wigan but from all over the UK.

The atmosphere was electric as the band played all their classic hits including "Bittersweet Symphony" and "The Drugs Don't Work" to adoring fans.

The performance was so memorable that it has since become a landmark moment in British music history.

For fans who were lucky enough to be in attendance, The Verve's gig at Haigh Hall will always be a cherished memory.

Were you one of them?

1 . An awesome spectacle An aerial shot showing thousands of The Verve fans enjoying the spectacular concert at Haigh Hall Photo: NW Photo Sales

2 . Fan-tastic A young fan, who travelled from Canada for the gig, shows off her ticket Photo: NW Photo Sales

3 . Hands in the air The crowd at Haigh Hall in 1998 Photo: NW Photo Sales

4 . Enjoying the show Fans at Haigh Hall as The Verve 'come home' Photo: NW Photo Sales