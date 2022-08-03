A new interactive map has been created by researchers at Paris University, using information scraped from Wikipedia and Wikidata, to show the birth places of some of the most notable people around the world.
There are some familiar names noted in Wigan borough, including Edmund Arrowsmith, Davey Boy Smith – aka wrestler British Bulldog – and actress Eva Pope.
But some of the people featured may not be quite as well-known to Wiganers.
1. Most notable people born in Wigan
The interactive map highlights the birth places of the most notable people
Photo: tjukanovt.github.io/notable-people
Richard Ashcroft was lead singer of Wigan band The Verve, which performed a massive homecoming show at Haigh Hall in 1998, before he launched a successful solo career
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Andy Gregory was born in Ince and played rugby league with clubs including Wigan Warriors, Widnes and Warrington, as well as Great Britain. He was inducted into the Wigan Hall of Fame.
Photo: Gary Brunskill
Gerrard Winstanley was born in Wigan in 1609 and became one of the country’s most influential writers and campaigners for social justice, as well as leader of the "diggers" movement. The Wigan Diggers Festival is held annually in his honour.
Photo: Michelle Adamson