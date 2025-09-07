The annual event, which takes place across the country from September 12 to 21, is England’s largest festival of history and culture.

It is a chance to discover places usually closed off to the public and try out new experiences for free.

Here is a guide to some of the venues that will be opening up and hosting events across the borough.

1 . St James with St Thomas Church- Poolstock. Wigan Church tour with church bellringing experience to celebrate the church's 159th birthday. Takes place on September 13 11am-5pm. Book on the day Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Museum of Wigan Life- Library Street, Wigan Explore the Grade II listed building, find out more about the history of the town’s first library, its links to Wigan notables, and discover more about the museum’s displays. Takes place on Tuesday September 16 1-2pm. Pre-booking required through Eventbrite Photo: NW Photo Sales

3 . Real Crafty- Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan Discover 200 years of Wigan’s King Street through an exhibition of vibrant new paintings by David Barrow, & original poems by Ken Scally, and a presentation by Wigan Local History & Heritage Society. Takes place on Monday September 15 7-8pm. Book on the day Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales